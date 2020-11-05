What apartments will $2,000 rent you in University Hills?

Here's what you can get in neighborhood apartment rentals in May 2020 by price point, with photos and amenities.

Curious just how far your dollar goes in University Hills?

According to Walk Score, this Denver neighborhood isn't very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in University Hills is currently hovering around $1,125.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

5110 E. Yale Ave.

Listed at $1,965/month, this 958-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5110 E. Yale Ave.

The listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2180 S. Colorado Blvd.

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 2180 S. Colorado Blvd. It's listed for $1,980/month for its 1,106 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Also, expect to find quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a $30 pet fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2960 S. Glencoe St.

Here's a 1,114-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2960 S. Glencoe St. that's going for $1,995/month.

The residence features carpeted floors, air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking and outdoor space. Attention, dog owners: Fido is welcome here. Expect a $30 application fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.