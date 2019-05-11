DENVER —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Denver neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,225.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1320 Pennsylvania St.

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 1320 Pennsylvania St. It's also listed for $850/month for its 350 square feet.

The building features secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and central heating in the apartment. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $100 dog fee and a $35 cat fee.

1129 Pennsylvania St.

Here's a 345-square-foot studio apartment at 1129 Pennsylvania St. that's going for $895/month.

Look for hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building boasts additional storage space, on-site laundry and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a $150 cat fee and a $342 dog fee.

777 E. 14th Ave.

Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 777 E. 14th Ave. It's also listed for $895/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and on-site management. Also, expect to find an eat-in kitchen in the unit. Animals are not welcome.

1419 Downing St.

Located at 1419 Downing St., here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $900/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a walk-in closet and central heating. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and additional storage space. Cats are welcome. Expect a $45 application fee and a $400 security deposit.

