Want to live like a celebrity in Aspen? Here's your chance.

Movie star Kevin Costner's mountain retreat is available to rent for $30,000 per night.

The "Dances with Wolves" and "Field of Dreams" actor's land at 47200 Highway 82 boasts three homes, which can comfortably accommodate 27 overnight guests, along with an event venue for entertaining.

PHOTOS | Kevin Costner's mountain retreat

In winter, the 160-acre property includes such features as a sledding hill, an ice skating rink and room to dog sled with the Continental Divide as a backdrop. In the warm season, guests can enjoy the property's baseball diamond and fish, paddle board or canoe on the property's two lakes before relaxing at the riverfront beach fire pits. A waterfall also streams into one of the retreat's three hot tubs.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2DStISE

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse