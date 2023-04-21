Maverik's parent company FJ Management announced the deal Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa-based convenience store chain Kum & Go will soon be under new ownership.

Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop, a western U.S. gas station and convenience store brand, along with its parent company, FJ Management, announced the deal Friday.

"We've got news," Kum & Go said in a tweet.

The purchase of the Krause Group's Kum & Go and Solar Transport brands will create a "best-in-class convenience store operator across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions," Maverik said in a press release.

Maverik currently has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Kum & Go operates over 400 locations in 13 states.

The purchase will give Maverik a combined footprint of over 800 storefronts across 20 states.

A statement from Chuck Maggelet, President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik, reads in part:

“We have long admired the Kum & Go brand ... We are honored to carry their legacy forward as we build on Kum & Go’s strong operating and innovation capabilities and expand our adventurous convenience experience."

Of the acquisition president and CEO of Kum & Go Tanner Krause said in part:

“This is the most momentous day in the 63-year history of our family business. My family has worked for four generations to create and build Kum & Go into a business that has done an incredible amount of good for our people, for Iowa and beyond ... I’m confident the Maggelets and Maverik will be good stewards of Kum & Go’s people and culture for generations to come.”

The transaction is expected to finish in the next few months. The price of the sale was not disclosed.