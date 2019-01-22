Is Le Big Mac by any other name still two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun?

McDonald’s doesn't think so and plans to appeal a European Union trademark dispute after losing trademark rights to the Big Mac on a challenge from Irish fast-food competitor Supermac’s.

The EU's Intellectual Property Office said Friday that McDonald’s failed to prove "genuine use" of the trademark in the EU during a continuous five-year period, per the British publication The Independent.

The Chicago-based McDonald’s has held an EU trademark for the Big Mac since 1998. The trademark has been subsequently renewed twice.

McDonald’s asserted that Supermac’s branding was too close to its own Big Mac burger and would cause confusion. For its part, Supermac’s said it was named for founder Pat McDonagh, who was nicknamed “Supermac” during his years playing Gaelic football.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2S7989m