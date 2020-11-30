McRib returns to Colorado for first time since 2015

The highly-anticipated McRib is returning to McDonald's in December and this time it will be available nationwide.

DENVER — The highly-anticipated McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald's nationwide on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The McRib will be available in Denver and Colorado for the first time since since 2015 and nationwide for the first time since 2012.

For the initiated, what exactly is the McRib?

According to McDonald's, the McRib is "seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles."

The McRib made its national debut at McDonald’s in 1982. McDonald's said it’s one of the most anticipated, limited-time menu items offered around the world. Customers in Germany are able to enjoy the sandwich year-round.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

Fans can get their first taste this McRib season starting Wednesday, Dec. 2 at participating restaurants via carry-out, Drive Thru, the McDonald’s® app or McDelivery.

