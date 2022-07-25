Where are the 'luckiest' Mega Millions stores in the Denver area?

Trying to win the fourth-largest US lottery jackpot? Here are the 'luckiest' stores in the Denver area.

DENVER — Mega Millions fever is taking the country by storm.

The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing topped $810 million Monday morning to become the nation's fourth-largest jackpot in history.

Many might be wondering where is the best place to buy their ticket before the big drawing.

The Colorado Lottery website has a "luckiest stores" section that allows users to set parameters to look for the stores that have sold the greatest number of Mega Millions winning tickets or have sold tickets with the highest winnings.

9NEWS set parameters looking for any retailer within 50 miles of 9NEWS' Denver address zip code of 80203 that has sold winning Mega Millions tickets since the game joined Colorado Lottery.

These nine Denver-area lottery retailers are "lucky" — as ranked by the total amount of money won in Mega Millions:

Number of winners sold: 7

Total amount won: $4.011 million

Number of winners sold: 4

Total amount won: $4.005 million

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $2.0 million

Number of winners sold: 1

Total amount won: $2.0 million

Number of winners sold: 5

Total amount won: $1.006 million

Number of winners sold: 2

Total amount won: $1.005 million

Number of winners sold: 2

Total amount won: $1.005 million

Number of winners sold: 2

Total amount won: $1.001 million

Number of winners sold: 7

Total amount won: $0.259 million

