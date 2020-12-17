Mile High United Way receives $20 million donation, largest to date

The donation came from the author MacKenzie Scott.

COLORADO, USA — Mile High United Way accepted their largest donation in organizational history Wednesday.

The $20 million donation came from author MacKenzie Scott.

"Ms. Scott's transformational gift in support of our work tells us that she, too, believes in Mile High United Way," said Mile High United Way President and CEO Christine Benero.

Bernero said the gift would allow the program to continue to invest in their programs to help Colorado children and families.

"She [Scott] believes in the generosity and commitment of our donors and is adding her support to stand alongside them in the meaningful work they fund each year in the hopes that it will inspire others to join us," Bernero said.

In her blog post, Scott said that over the last four months, she's been able to give $4,158,500,00 to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

The efforts, Scott said, are driven by an immediate need to support those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

