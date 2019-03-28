MILWAUKEE — If you watched a lot of college basketball this weekend, you likely saw a new beer commercial that purportedly shows the aftermath of the popular Super Bowl crossover commercial for Bud Light and hit show "Game of Thrones."

The ad isn't for Bud Light though, it's for Miller Lite, and represents the first televised counter-salvo Chicago-based MillerCoors, which maintains significant operations in Milwaukee, has made on behalf of the Original Lite Beer. MillerCoors, which sued Bud Light's American parent company Thursday, has repeatedly hit back at Bud Light since ads criticizing MillerCoors' use of corn syrup in the brewing process for Miller Lite and Coors Light first ran during the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.

The new commercial, "Aftermath," begins as the Bud Light crossover ad ends, but then a film crew appears, a director calls cut, and the Bud Knight, one of Bud Light's signature medieval characters, removes his helmet to reveal a regular guy who wears glasses. The Bud Knight walks into a hospitality tent, grabs a Miller Lite out of a refrigerator and drinks one with a few friends on set.

The ad, which ends with the tagline, "In the real world, taste is what matters," is meant to show that while Bud Light lives in a fantasy world, people in the real world drink Miller Lite, according to Miller Lite vice president Anup Shah. The Milwaukee Business Journal recently caught up with Shah to discuss the new ad as it begins its run.

