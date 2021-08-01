Millions face delays in receiving second stimulus check

Delays depend on thing like incorrect bank information, change in eligibility and tax status, according to a tax expert.

COLORADO, USA — Millions of Americans may see a big delay in getting their second stimulus check, even those who received the first one with no issues.

Earlier this week, many people who checked the status of their stimulus check on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website saw an alert reading "not available."



"Really for a majority of taxpayers, it's going to come down to one of four things," CEO of Mile High Taxperts, Michelle Moore, said.

These reasons include:

Not registering updated direct deposit information to the IRS by the November deadline

The taxpayer may no longer be eligible for the payment.

2019 tax return was not filed.

2019 tax return was filed but not processed by the IRS yet.

"The result of that [a tax return that isn't processed yet] is they may receive a stimulus once it is processed or if that doesn't happen, they can claim it as a credit on their 2020 tax return, which will either reduce the tax burden that they have or increase the refund that they're due," Moore said.

But for many residents like Katie Olivas in Aurora, the refund check is not enough to make ends meet.

"Last night, I went to the grocery store; I spent whatever we had left just to be able to put food on the table," she said.

Olivas' husband recently lost his job due to the pandemic and she said he planned to use the stimulus check to pay their rent.

After seeing the IRS's 'not available' notice, she said she's increasingly worried about her financial situation.

"We’re struggling," she said. "It’s not fair because we have children that need us, and that is our main priority. It’s not buying TVs; it's not buying junk that we don’t need, it’s paying bills and feeding our children."

For those who believe that their direct deposit or mailing information was the reason for your stimulus payment delay, the IRS said they could not re-issue checks; instead, they encouraging everyone to file their 2020 tax returns and claim the recovery rebate credit.

