The southern roadside staple is testing beer, wine and flavored mimosas at locations across Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forget the biscuits! You may soon be ogling over some of the new alcoholic menu items at Cracker Barrel restaurants across Florida.

The southern roadside staple is testing beer, wine and flavored mimosas at 20 locations across Florida, CEO Sandra Cochran recently told Restaurant Business.

Cochran says the addition of alcohol will help the chain bounce back after losses suffered from COVID-19.

As of right now, the company is keeping it simple with a craft beer menu that includes regional favorites and a wine list that covers all the basics.

The restaurant is also offering mimosas, orange and strawberry, which are sure to be a hit during morning hours.

Brunch anyone?