Denver’s minimum wage will increase in 2024

Employers with locations outside of Denver, but near the city border, should consider paying Denver's minimum wage, said the city auditor.

DENVER — The local minimum wage in the City and County of Denver will increase one dollar per hour to $18.29 from $17.29 beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

The scheduled wage increase comes from the city’s local minimum wage ordinance approved unanimously by Denver City Council in Nov. 2019.

In 2024, the minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will be $15.27 per hour provided they earn at least $3.02 in actual tips.

“Denver thrives when our residents thrive, and this minimum wage adjustment serves as an important tool to help both our workers and businesses succeed in a competitive job market,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said. “This increase can help put money in the pockets of Denver workers, ensure everyone receives a fair wage, and help Denver remain an attractive job market for employees.”

Denver's wage increase requires annual adjustments to ensure wages keep up with Denver’s cost of living.

The minimum wage increase next year is less than 2023 due to slowing inflation. Based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), 2024’s adjustment for the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area was 5.8%, less than the CPI-W of 8.94% for 2023.

“Employers should not rely on their mailing address to determine whether or not to pay Denver's local minimum wage,” Denver Auditor Timothy O’Brien said. “We recommend using our regional address finder on our website to check if work was performed within the boundaries of the City and County of Denver.”

More information about Denver’s minimum wage is at DenverWages.org.

