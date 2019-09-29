DENVER — Retirement savings accounts -- many of us have them, but what we need to do with them as we grow in our careers and march closer toward retirement remains a mystery for many Americans.

9News financial expert, Kyle O’Dell, joined us to explain a special kind of retirement account, Roth IRAs.

A regular IRA gives employees without a pension plan an option to save for retirement. The Roth IRA allows workers to contribute up to $6000 per year of after-tax earnings into an account from which they could make any number of investments. The difference with a Roth IRA is that you pay the taxes up-front and are never taxed again.



