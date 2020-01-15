National Geographic Society has chosen its new CEO: Jill Tiefenthaler, the current president of Colorado College.

Tiefenthaler, who will be the Washington, D.C.-based society’s first female CEO, will start in August. She replaces Tracy Wolstencroft, who left the post in October. Michael Ulica, the organization’s chief operating and financial officer, was promoted to president when Wolstencroft left and has been managing day-to-day operations of Nat Geo.

Wolstencroft left his role after one year. He had replaced Gary Knell, who departed the nonprofit to become CEO of National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between the society and then-21st Centruy Fox, now a part of Walt Disney Co.

Tiefenthaler was chosen after a global search by recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Tiefenthaler has served as Colorado College’s president since 2011, during which time she created a partnership that brought the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center under the college’s umbrella and developed a campus master plan that led to the planning and design of the expanded Charles L. Tutt library on the campus.

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Russell Stover to close Montrose location amid national job cuts

RELATED: Trade war difficulties, drought concerns fade as Colorado agriculture looks ahead

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics