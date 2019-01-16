Netflix Inc. shares popped on Tuesday morning upon news that the streaming giant is raising prices across its subscription plans in the U.S.

In the biggest fee increase since the company introduced streaming a dozen years ago, costs will go up 13 percent to 18 percent, and all three tiers will be affected.

Netflix’s basic plan, which allows one screen to stream at a time in standard definition, will rise by a dollar from $8 to $9 — up 13 percent.

RELATED | Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise

The service’s most popular "standard" plan, which accommodates simultaneous viewing on two devices and includes HD, will increase $2 from $11 to $13 per month — an increase of 18 percent.

And the premium tier, which enables four devices at a time and offers ultra-HD, will also go up two bucks from $14 to $16 — up 14 percent.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2MdQCGK