If you're after coffee or tea, look no further: You'll find a new Dutch Bros Coffee outpost settled at 14505 E. Arapahoe Road.

Dutch Bros Coffee, which has locations in Oregon, California, Arizona, Washington, Colorado and Nevada, specializes in coffee, espresso and other handcrafted beverages. Menu items range from various lattes, cold brew coffee, mochas and hot chocolate to chai tea, smoothies, sodas and lemonades.

The fresh addition has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jen N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new coffee shop on Feb. 1, wrote, 'So many options, hot, cold, breve, latte, Americano, frozen, juice, it just [goes] on and on. ... I got the Ninja latte (I chose sugar-free white chocolate) and creme de menthe. Great flavor.'

And Renee B. added, 'This is my new coffee place. My daughter told me I would be addicted, [and] was not kidding. ... The staff is so nice ... They are super fast and make it fresh.'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Dutch Bros Coffee is open from 5 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

