Odell Brewing launches first line of canned wines

Colorado's Odell Brewing Co. is unveiling its new wine line.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Odell Brewing Co. is finally ready to uncork — or crack the can on — its new wine line.

The Fort Collins-based brewery unveiled its first line of canned wines Tuesday as part of its OBC Wine Project, which the brewery says has been in development for more than two years.

The project's summer offerings include a red blend, white pinot gris blend, rosé and rosé with bubbles. They are all currently available in independent and chain retailers, according to an announcement from Odell Brewing Co.

The wines will also be available for tasting in the brewery's forthcoming tasting room, which will be part of a larger urban winery — wine cellar, storage, blending and packaging facility included — at 824 E. Lincoln Ave., which is directly east of the Fort Collins brewery's outdoor patio.

