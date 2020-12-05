Parking meter enforcement remains suspended in Denver, Colorado Springs

Drivers in the U.S. have been more active in the past week than at any time since mid-March, according to an AP analysis.

DENVER — While Coloradans begin to head back to work after hunkering down due to the coronavirus, parking meter enforcement will remain suspended in Denver and Colorado Springs for the time being.

The City and County of Denver street parking department said Monday, May 11 that there will be "no enforcement of parking meters until further notice."

The City of Colorado Springs’ parking department has suspended enforcement of parking meters through at least Monday, May 25.

Colorado Springs' parking meter suspension includes parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City, along with structured parking. Colorado Springs will also extend availability of designated curbside parking spaces with orange signs for curbside services from restaurants and businesses.

Enforcement of the following in Colorado Springs will continue:

Fire hydrant zones and fire lanes

“No Stopping” or “No Parking” zones to promote safety

Loading Zones

Bus stops

Special parking permitted spaces, including but not limited to accessible spaces, reserved spaces, restricted spaces

Electric vehicle, compact, reserved or other signed parking spaces in structures

Parking on or within 20 feet of a crosswalk

Blocking driveways or alleys

Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes

Obedience to angle signs or markings

ADA violations

Extended / overnight parking at meters

According to an AP analysis of StreetLight Data Inc., drivers in the U.S. have been more active in the past week than at any time since mid-March.

AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano said increases in gas prices in recent weeks signal rising demand as states reopen or make plans to do so. The greatest volatility has been in the Midwest and South.