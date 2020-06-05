There's a distillery near Denver where you can pick up hand sanitizer for free

Ballmer Peak Distillery in Lakewood shifted its focus to making hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — Hand sanitizer, like many commodities (think toilet paper, bleach and even meat), can be hard to come by these days.

Senior Reporter Mark Koebrich is looking at ways to "Help with Your Money" in the weeks ahead.

Ballmer Peak Distillery — located at 12347 Alameda Pkwy. in Lakewood — is one place where people can pick up hand sanitizer curbside. It's also free.

"We are handing-out one 4-ounce bottle per person," said Austin Adamson, co-owner of Ballmer Peak Distillery.

Adamson said people can pick it up from their car or by parking and collecting it.

Adamson said he and his business partner saw a need, realized they had a chance to help and had the production capability at their distillery to make it happen.

Adamson said they are using the company still to create 95% ethanol (the same process used to make vodka)

"Instead of diluting it to bottle strength of about 40% alcohol by volume, we are mixing the 95% ethanol with glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and water," Adamsson said.

Adamson said the process is done in compliance with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for a "final solution of 80% alcohol by volume."

When the pandemic told hold, he said they essentially quit making high-end adult beverages and started brewing a bad “vodka” that happens to be an excellent germ-killer.

"There are lots of distilleries across the U.S. that are doing similar things, and we've been able to learn and collaborate from and with each other," Adamson said. "We are switching from drinkable alcohol to mixing that same alcohol at a stronger percentage in with other components, following a variety of different guidelines from WHO and the FDA."

They have been a hit from the first day. They initially urged patrons to bring their own containers. They have since found some bottles that work, which has streamlined the process.

"It's been an interesting pivot to say the least," Adamson said.

They are currently only doing the drive-by distribution on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. But the need is so great, they may increase that schedule.

To help defray the cost, they are still selling bottles of their own spirits, and on weekends, they are offering cocktails-to-go. It's all part of their effort to stay afloat long enough to get back to business as usual.

"We plan to take things slowly and responsibly when reopening, starting with distanced seating and increased sanitizing," Adamson said. "We will take cues from the city, county and state, but we won't open up fully again until we feel it's safe for our customers."