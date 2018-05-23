Denver's rising housing prices are making people look at moving out of town, according to a new report.

"In the first three months of 2018, Denver posted a 'net outflow' of Redfin users for the first time, meaning that more Denver-based Redfin users were searching for homes in other metro areas than Redfin users elsewhere looking to move in," according to the latest "migration report" created by Seattle online real estate company Redfin.

The Redfin report reveals that "of all Denverites using Redfin, 20 percent were searching for homes in another metro, up from 15 percent during the same time period a year earlier."

Residents of Seattle, also a city with skyrocketing home prices, also are looking at homes outside of that city.

