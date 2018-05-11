October was an eventful month in metro Denver's housing market, as inventory and sold homes slightly dipped from the previous month, but sold homes sharply decreased from last year.

That's according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors latest monthly report.

Inventory was up 35.28 percent from October 2017, but down 3.04 percent from September 2018. Sold homes dropped 15.89 percent from last year, but only down 3.89 percent from the previous month.

The average sold price increased 3.26 percent from September, and the median sold price did not change.

Though inventory is getting better, sales volume, days on market, and housing prices continue to favor home sellers in the Denver area.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2Ryuet9

