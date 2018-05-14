Whole bean coffee cans, distributed nationwide, are being recalled because the lid can detach suddenly with force when the can is missing an air valve.

The recall involves whole bean 8.8 oz. cans of illy coffee sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Shoprite, Sur La Table, Target, Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma, Amazon.com and Jet.com.

The cans were sold between November 2017 and May 2018.

Although no injuries have been reported, consumers should contact illy for a free replacement product, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

You can learn more about this illy coffee can recall at CPSC.gov.

