Family Dollar voluntarily recalls toothpaste stored 'outside' of temperature requirement

The affected toothpaste, all Colgate-branded, was shipped to 11 states.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of several Colgate products, including toothpaste and mouthwash, after they were improperly stored outside of temperature requirements.

The affected products were shipped to stores in 11 states -- Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah -- between May 1 and June 21.

The company said that it was not aware of any complaints or illnesses, but urged customers to return the product if it is in their possession. Customers do not need their receipt to return the item to Family Dollar, according to the FDA.

Family Dollar stores have been asked to discontinue the sale of the affected products.

The affected products are as follows:

998277 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN PREVENTION TOOTHPASTE 2.1OZ

998909 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE 4.2OZ

999043 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE MOUTHWASH 16 FL OZ

999088 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE HIGH IMPACT TOOTHPASTE 3OZ 999749 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE TOOTHPASTE ICY FRESH 3.2OZ

999750 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN FIGHTER TOOTHPASTE CLEAN MNT 4.2OZ

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern.

Voluntary Recall of Certain Over-the-Counter Products Sold at Family Dollar Stores Because They Were Stored Outside of Temperature Requirements https://t.co/Durc0YajOC pic.twitter.com/Q4dRDhWgFj — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) September 19, 2022