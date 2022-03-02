Fitbit recalls Ionic smartwatches after more than 100 reports of burn injuries

Fitbit has received over 100 reports of injuries due to an overheating battery, with at least two instances of third-degree burns.

WASHINGTON — Fitbit, the smart device maker owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, is voluntarily recalling about 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches in the U.S. after reports of over 100 injuries due to an overheating battery, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced.

The recalled units were sold between September 2017 and December 2021 and have the model number FB503 on the back of the device near where the band attaches. Customers who own one of these devices can contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device, and they will then be refunded $299.

Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select devices, the commission indicated.

According to the commission, Fitbit has received at least 115 domestic reports of the watch battery overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries, with at least two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns. Internationally, at least 59 batteries have been reported to overheat and there have been at least 40 reports of injury due to the malfunction.

Alphabet acquired Fitbit in 2021 for $2.1 billion. The deal had been meant to help boost Google’s presence in the wearables market.