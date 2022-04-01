Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes

Owners will be notified starting April 18.

Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work.

The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines. A housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, which can create a fire hazard.

According to Reuters, Ford received reports of at least eight fires that may be related to the issue, but no injuries or crashes were caused.

Dealers will replace the housing if needed.

The trailer braking recall includes F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 F-250, 350, 450 and 550. Also covered are the 2022 Maverick pickup, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

A software error can stop trailers from braking, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford received at least 67 reports of issues that could be caused by the error, but no injuries or crashes, Reuters reported.

Dealers will update brake control software. Owners will be notified of both recalls starting April 18.