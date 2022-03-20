Check your bathroom: This popular brand of moisturizer has just been recalled

The recalled moisturizer may contain a bacteria that can pose a risk to people with weakened immune systems.

The maker of Jergens is recalling some of its moisturizing products because they may contain a bacteria that can pose a risk to people with weakened immune systems.

The recall is for specific lots of 3-ounce and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer with specific codes, the Kao USA Inc. said earlier this month.

The bacteria, Pluralibacter gergoviae, typically poses little risk to healthy people, Kao USA said.

"However, people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections," the announcement reads.

The 3-ounce bottles will have UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of three. On the back of the bottle will be one of these codes with the prefix "ZU."

ZU712851

ZU712871

ZU712911

ZU722881

ZU712861

ZU712881

ZU722851

The 10-ounce bottles will have UPC 01910010998 and one of the following "ZU" codes.

ZU722741

ZU722781

ZU732791

ZU732811

ZU722771

ZU732781

ZU732801

ZU732821

Anyone with the recalled moisturizer can contact Kao USA at 1-800-742-8798 or by email to consumer@kao.com for a free coupon.