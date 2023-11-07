Check your freezer: 42,000 pounds of pork sausage sold in 8 states recalled

The USDA said the problem was discovered when a customer contacted the manufacturer after finding thin strands of black plastic fibers in their sausage.

WASHINGTON — More than 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage links have been recalled because it may contain thin strands of plastic inside, federal officials have announced.

Approximately 42,062 pounds of "Beddar with Cheddar" sausage links were included in the recall by Wisconsin-based Johnsonville, LLC.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said that "very thin strands of black plastic fibers" may have contaminated the food. The only products affected were 14-oz “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK” packages.

All of the affected products were produced on Jan. 26, 2023. The products included in the recall have a best-by date of 7/11/2023 and have the establishment number EST. 34224 inside a gold USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled sausages were sold in eight states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

The USDA said the problem was discovered when a customer contacted the manufacturer to complain about finding thin strands of black plastic fibers in their sausage. No confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.

Officials say some affected products might be sitting in freezers or refrigerators, and urged consumers in the eight states where it was sold to check their sausages to see if they're among the recalled products.

Any recalled product should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund.

Earlier this year, a Rhode Island-based company recalled more than 52,000 pounds of ready-made sausages in an unrelated recall over listeria concerns.