Porsche is recalling 1,700 toy cars because of a possible choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the wheels and axles can detach from the wooden toy car, posing a choking hazard to children.

The "My First Porsche – Wooden Cars" were sold from April 2015 through March 2018 at Porsche dealers nationwide and online at Shop4.Porsche.com/USA and other websites.

Cars with the lot numbers 011215, 020916, 031017, 031114, 031116, 040116, 040416, 040516, 041217, 051015, 061117 and 090915 are under recall. You can find the lot number on the bottom of the toy.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers are asked to contact Shop4.Porsche.com/USA and porschesupport@archway.com for a full refund.

You can learn more about this toy car recall at CPSC.gov.

