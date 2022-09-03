x
Recalls

Check your fridge for this Trader Joe's chicken salad recall

The salad dressing, specifically, might contain hard plastic.

WASHINGTON — Those with Trader Joe's' Crunchy Slaw in their fridge, take note.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a health alert for the brand's 12-ounce plastic packages, specifically those with a use-by date of "03/09/22, 03/10/22, 03/11/22, or 03/12/22 printed on the label." Trader Joe's has recalled the product.

The agency said the salad dressing, specifically, might contain hard plastic. 

Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing

The affected items were shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. They bear the establishment number “P-6247” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the affected products. 

