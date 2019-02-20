This is the weekend to stock up on diapers, car seats, strollers and other baby gear at Walmart. Stores across the country are holding “Baby Savings Day.”

The company describes it as “a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families. Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online.”

Baby Savings Day happens this Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (local times).

Participating stories in Denver the immediate Denver area include:

• Walmart #3566 - 9400 E Hampden Ave., Denver, CO 80231

• Walmart #3533 - 7800 Smith Rd., Denver, CO 80207

• Walmart #3867 - 200 W 136th Ave., Westminster, CO 80234

• Walmart #2125 - 7455 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214

• Walmart #1231 9901 Grant St., Thornton, CO 80229

Walmart also has rollbacks online from now until Feb. 28. Head here to have a look. On the below chart, Colorado stores begin on page 14:

