Plastic bags will cost you 10¢ in Denver starting Thursday

The city hopes to reduce the number of disposable carryout bags that are used by encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable ones.

DENVER — Effective July 1, many retail stores in the city and county of Denver will have to charge customers 10 cents per plastic bag.



The decision, recently passed by the city council, aims to reduce the number of disposable carryout bags that are used by encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable ones.

"I've already gone to places where this is already in place. In certain cities in other states, so I've learned to make sure you carry your own," said Jolie Noguchi, the owner of Pacific Mercantile Company, a Japanese grocery store.

"We understand that the city is trying to adapt to having people bringing your own bags. We need to be resourceful."

According to the "Bring Your Own Bag" program website, stores will keep a portion of the fee and it won't apply to bags used to package bulk items, produce or meat. Those using food stamps won't be charged either.



But, not all businesses will have to adapt.

Restaurants, beauty salons and other places where retail sales aren't their main operation aren't required to charge the fee; neither are event vendors or marijuana dispensaries that use small paper bags.



But, convenience stores, hardware shops, liquor stops and grocery marts are all fair game.

"It is an adjustment," Noguchi said. "There’s been bigger hurdles than this so we’re just going to move forward."

Colorado lawmakers just passed a bill that would ban certain single-use plastics statewide. Things like plastic bags at grocery stores and Styrofoam containers commonly used for takeout orders at restaurants.

