Hoagie chain to expand to Colorado with 5 locations

New Jersey-based PrimoHoagies said it is expanding to the Western U.S.

DENVER — A New Jersey-based sandwich chain has announced plans to expand into Colorado.

PrimoHoagies said it has signed new franchise agreements to open five locations in Denver, part of a 18-restaurant expansion that also includes Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Originally founded in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies currently operates locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina. PrimoHoagies began to franchise in 1999.

The chain said this is the first time it has expanded west of the Mississippi. PrimoHoagies currently has 79 locations nationally.

In a news release, the casual chain said it is known for its "gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on freshly baked rolls."

"PrimoHoagies is headed across the country!" said PrimoHoagies CEO Nicholas Papanier Jr. "They say that ‘tough times reveal your true character’ and that’s certainly been true for PrimoHoagies and our dedicated franchisees throughout the pandemic."

PrimoHoagies said most of the new 18 franchises, including the Denver locations, are expected to open in 2022. The chain said it will soon surpass 100 franchise locations.

"By doubling down on our aggressive growth plan, we’ve been able to thrive through hard circumstances," said Papanier Jr. "With a 21% increase in sales and our first-ever Western stores opening, our hard work is paying off. This Colorado debut is just the beginning of a nationwide strategy to bring our signature hoagies to as many future fans as possible."

