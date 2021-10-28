Raising Cane’s to raise minimum pay to $15 per hour in Colorado

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has a goal of hiring 10,000 employees in the next 50 days.

DENVER — Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers announced that all hourly workers in Colorado will receive a minimum pay of $15 per hour starting Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Raising Cane's said Wednesday that the decision is a $1.6-million investment in Colorado workers.

The chicken finger chain, which operates 15 restaurants in Colorado, will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 per hour.

"We are so grateful to have been part of the Colorado community for years," said Jason Zwerin, Raising Cane’s Vice President of Restaurants.

"While we continue to be a staple for Coloradoans, we’ll continue to share in our success with our crewmembers that make this all possible."

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers currently has 40,000 crewmembers systemwide and has set a goal of hiring an additional 10,000 employees in the next 50 days. Raising Cane's said it has plans to open 100 new restaurants in more than ten new markets.

Applicants can apply at Jobs.RaisingCanes.com.

