Will Whole Foods Markets take over some of the vacated spaces left by closed Sears and Kmart stores?

It's being considered, according to reports.

According to YahooFinance, the Austin, Texas-based grocery store chain, now owned by Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon acquired Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion), is looking at moving into empty commercial real estate spaces that were once occupied by Sears and Kmart stores.

There are now hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores that have closed across the country in the wake of the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based retailer's October 2018 bankruptcy filing. And more stores are closing every month, as the company announces more store closings around the country.

Whole Foods currently has more than 470 stores in the U.S.

