Retired Broncos player's newly renovated $10M Cherry Hills mansion hits market

Features of the home include a movie theater, golf simulator and a Versace-tiled powder room.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin has listed his Cherry Hills Village mansion for $9.95 million.

Franklin said his wife persuaded him to buy the 14,361-square-foot home at 4936 S. Fillmore Court because of the grand double staircase in the home, similar to the staircase in the film “Clueless.”

The couple bought the home in September for $3.1 million, with the plan of renovating it and selling it.

Franklin said he spent $3 million on renovations to the home, taking it all the way down to its studs. The newly remodeled mansion comes with seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a six-car garage on nearly one acre.

In terms of entertainment, the former NFL player said the house comes with a main-level man cave and movie theater, golf simulator and wine dispenser that keeps wine fresh for up to 90 days. The primary suite comes with a 900-square-foot closet with custom lighting and sound, and a shower so large it can “probably fit 20 people inside of it,” Franklin said.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.