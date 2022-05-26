x
Money

Retired Broncos player's newly renovated $10M Cherry Hills mansion hits market

Features of the home include a movie theater, golf simulator and a Versace-tiled powder room.
Credit: Denver Business Journal
Orlando Franklin has listed his home in Cherry Hills Village for $9.95 million.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin has listed his Cherry Hills Village mansion for $9.95 million.

Franklin said his wife persuaded him to buy the 14,361-square-foot home at 4936 S. Fillmore Court because of the grand double staircase in the home, similar to the staircase in the film “Clueless.”

The couple bought the home in September for $3.1 million, with the plan of renovating it and selling it.

Franklin said he spent $3 million on renovations to the home, taking it all the way down to its studs. The newly remodeled mansion comes with seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a six-car garage on nearly one acre. 

In terms of entertainment, the former NFL player said the house comes with a main-level man cave and movie theater, golf simulator and wine dispenser that keeps wine fresh for up to 90 days. The primary suite comes with a 900-square-foot closet with custom lighting and sound, and a shower so large it can “probably fit 20 people inside of it,” Franklin said. 

Read the full story and see more photos of the home at the Denver Business Journal.

