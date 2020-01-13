ROUTT COUNTY, Colo — Retired businessman James L. Gallogly recently snapped up a major piece of property in Colorado for the price of $27 million.

Situated just 45 minutes away from Steamboat Springs in the Williams Fork River valley along the north flank of the Flat Tops mountains of northwest Colorado, Motherwell Ranch covers more than 10,350 acres and rises 2,550 feet in elevation from river valley to mountain top. Four mountain lakes — from 10 to 20 acres in size — are located in the higher elevations, while the Williams Fork River runs for for 3.3 miles through the property.

While the plentiful wildlife, including elk, mule deer, mountain lions and black bears, and lack of public roads over the ranch's 16 square miles provide a sense of privacy and seclusion, the front gate is only 20 minutes from the Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden. The property also boasts more than 90 ponds and "significant" water rights.

Gallogy, a retired oil executive and former CEO of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB), most recently served as president of the University of Oklahoma before announcing his retirement in May. He still serves as a trustee for the University of Colorado, one of his three alma maters, and previously practiced law with a private firm in Denver. He worked with real estate broker Hunter Harrigan of Sedalia-based Harrigan Land Co. to negotiate the purchase of Motherwell Ranch, which had never been on the market before its listing in 2017.

