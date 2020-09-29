RTD proposing $315K salary for new CEO amid talks of cuts, board member says

The transportation agency is currently trying to fill a $166 million budget gap.

DENVER, Colorado — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is planning to pay its new CEO more than $300,000 as the transit agency continues to talk about layoffs, according to a member of the RTD Board.

Director Natalie Menten went public with the CEO's salary details Monday, saying she doesn't think RTD has been transparent about the process.

Menten said the new CEO, Debra Johnson, would get $315,000 in her first year.

The contract is for a 5-year term and Johnson will come in as a 20-year employee, which means she will start with 32 days of paid time off, according to Menten.

Menten said she will be making thousands more than the previous CEO and that it is an excessive salary at a time when RTD is talking about laying off hundreds of people.

"When we look at our financial situation, and laying off potentially hundreds of people, without a doubt, we are going to continue to have reduced service, for those who do use RTD, I have to wonder about the financial decisions that we are making at this agency," Menten said.

RTD has to cut $166 million to balance its budget for next year, a deficit created in large part thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has proposed cutting 25-30% of budgeted positions, which could work out to about 635 employees losing their jobs, according to an internal memo to RTD staff obtained by Next with Kyle Clark.

RTD has emphasized any service reductions made in the last six months are temporary pandemic changes.

The RTD board of directors is expected to vote on the contract Tuesday. In a statement, RTD said the final and official information on the terms of the contract will be made public Tuesday night.