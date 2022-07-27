Denver restaurant The Saucy Noodle to close

The restaurant has been in business for 58 years.

DENVER — A favorite in Denver's restaurant scene is closing its doors after 58 years.

Italian restaurant The Saucy Noodle announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that its last day in business will be Aug. 14.

"We are so grateful to have had this opportunity to cement ourselves as a part of Denver’s history, while meeting so many wonderful people along the way," the post reads. "Many of you have become lifelong friends, and we feel truly honored to have been a part of your lives, whether you dined with us for one meal before a Pioneers game or made Saturday Night Pie a part of your weekly routine."

The Denver Gazette reports the restaurant's building on South University Boulevard was sold to a new owner and that Saucy Noodle co-owner Erin Markham calls the new landlord's terms to stay in the building "not reasonable."

The post said the restaurant is determined to go out "on a high note" by serving a special menu after 4 p.m. daily that highlights their most delicious dishes from the past 58 years.

The owners did offer some hope for fans of the Bonnie Brae eatery, leaving the door open for a return at a new location.

"This will be a very difficult transition," the post said, "and though we have not yet determined what our next steps will be, we leave you with a promise that the Saucy Noodle legacy will be carried on wherever our journey leads us next."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.