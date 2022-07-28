Slim Chickens opening 4th Colorado location

The newest Colorado location is one piece in Slim Chickens' larger growth goals.

PARKER, Colo. — Slim Chickens is growing its presence in the Centennial State with a new location in Parker.

The fast-casual chicken chain opened its newest restaurant this week at 9566 Twenty Mile Road, near South Parker Road and East Pine Lane.

The joint is Slim Chickens' fourth location in Colorado, joining restaurants in Aurora, Colorado Springs and Centennial.

Since its founding in 2003, the brand now has 175 restaurants in 30 states. Slim Chickens said it has an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.

The Parker restaurant will employ 80 people.

"Our new Parker location will improve customer access to our delicious chicken," said Will Smith, franchise operator and founding member with the L.O.V.E Restaurant Group.

"Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Parker market," said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

"An important part of our mission at L.O.V.E is to lead, mentor and develop our employees, for many of whom this is their first job," said Smith. "The most important part of our mission is welcoming our customers with Southern hospitality, while serving a hot, delicious meal that is of great value to our customers, in a clean and safe environment."

