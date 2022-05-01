Rapid molecular detection company picks Colorado for new HQ

The company enables rapid molecular detection of potentially deadly foodborne pathogens like Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — SnapDNA has selected Colorado for its new headquarters.

The company, which works to enable rapid molecular detection of potentially deadly foodborne pathogens like Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli, expects the headquarters to be based in Broomfield.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade's (OEDIT) Global Business Development division said SnapDNA is poised to revolutionize food safety testing as pathogen testing currently takes three to seven days in a specialized, off-site lab.

SnapDNA has invented the first self-contained, rapid, on-site analysis designed to replace food pathogen lab tests. Results are available in less than one hour and hundreds of samples can be analyzed per day, said OEDIT.

SnapDNA expects to create up to 144 net new jobs over the next eight years with an average annual salary of $124,573 which is 132 percent of the average annual wage of Broomfield County. OEDIT said the jobs will include microbiologists, engineering, test, operations, manufacturing, sales and marketing at all levels.

“Colorado is a hub for innovative technologies including those in the bioscience and food tech sector,” said Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO). “We welcome the opportunity to work with SnapDNA to support our vital food and agriculture industries while creating more than 140 good-paying jobs for Coloradans.”

“SnapDNA is excited to be part of Colorado’s emerging centers of excellence in bioscience, technology development, and product manufacturing”, said David Medin, SnapDNA CEO. “Colorado is ideally located and central to the country’s largest and most influential food companies; a number of which we are already engaged with… and our employees love the can-do culture and world-class outdoor activities that Colorado offers.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.