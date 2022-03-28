Southglenn Macy's waves goodbye

Full-time workers will be placed at other stores, while those who can't be relocated will be given a severance package.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — When one of South Denver’s iconic big-box stores locked the doors to its sprawling space for the final goodbye, there was nobody left inside — not even the mannequins.

“They were the first to go,” said one of the salesclerks, named Fern, who asked not to give her last name as it was against company policy. “People bought them for their parties.”

Final sale signs at the Southglenn Macy’s on its last day March 20 advertised “Everything Must Go,” and they meant it. Even items gathered from the store’s back offices went for bargains: $10 wheeled desk chairs, $5 trash cans and $1 staplers.

One couple drove off with a $20 metal cabinet marked down from $40 strapped into the cab of their truck, bound for their garage.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.