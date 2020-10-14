Southwest Airlines adds flights to another Colorado ski destination this winter

DENVER — Southwest Airlines is adding Montrose Regional Airport to its network this winter as airlines continue to add flights to leisure destinations.
Montrose Regional Airport is a 90-minute drive to Telluride, home to a popular ski resort in southwestern Colorado.
Service between Denver and Montrose will occur up to thrice daily, and flights between Dallas Love Field and Montrose will occur once a day on weekends, Southwest said. Service to Montrose begins Dec. 19.
Montrose Regional Airport will also be serviced by American Airlines and United Airlines this winter, according a schedule posted to the airport's website.
A month ago, Southwest added Miami and Palm Springs, California to its network. Previously, the airline announced it was also adding service to Steamboat Springs, Colorado this winter and told Denver Business Journal that it would be expanding to other Colorado mountain towns as well.
MORE TRAVEL STORIES:
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.