Southwest Airlines adds flights to another Colorado ski destination this winter

Montrose Regional Airport will soon see the addition of Southwest Airlines.

DENVER — Southwest Airlines is adding Montrose Regional Airport to its network this winter as airlines continue to add flights to leisure destinations.

Montrose Regional Airport is a 90-minute drive to Telluride, home to a popular ski resort in southwestern Colorado.

Service between Denver and Montrose will occur up to thrice daily, and flights between Dallas Love Field and Montrose will occur once a day on weekends, Southwest said. Service to Montrose begins Dec. 19.

Montrose Regional Airport will also be serviced by American Airlines and United Airlines this winter, according a schedule posted to the airport's website.

