Southwest could be 'drastically smaller airline' if things don't improve by July

DENVER — Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly joined a growing group of airline executives who have warned employees about what will happen if current travel demand levels persist through the summer.

"If things don't improve dramatically over the May, June, July time periods, we'll have to prepare ourselves for a drastically smaller airline," Kelly told employees in a video message on Thursday.

"I am not predicting that," he added, "but life can be very humbling, and clearly this is a lesson that we are not in control of this coronavirus or how many people choose to fly. I have great faith that this, too, shall pass. I just don't know when."

Southwest is the second-largest passenger carrier at Denver International Airport, behind United Airlines.

