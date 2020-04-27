x
Southwest could be 'drastically smaller airline' if things don't improve by July

Southwest is the second-largest passenger carrier at DIA, behind United Airlines.

DENVER — Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly joined a growing group of airline executives who have warned employees about what will happen if current travel demand levels persist through the summer.

"If things don't improve dramatically over the May, June, July time periods, we'll have to prepare ourselves for a drastically smaller airline," Kelly told employees in a video message on Thursday.

"I am not predicting that," he added, "but life can be very humbling, and clearly this is a lesson that we are not in control of this coronavirus or how many people choose to fly. I have great faith that this, too, shall pass. I just don't know when."

Credit: AP
A Delta Airlines jetliner waits for a Southwest jetliner to taxi pst on the way to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport as travelers deal with the spread of coronavirus Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denver. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks depending on the severity of the COVID-19 illness. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COVID-19 background information

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China in late 2019. This new strain of coronavirus began popping up in the United States in January.

On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado. Since then, 10,106 people have tested positive for the disease and 449 people have died.

