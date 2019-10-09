As Southwest Airlines and Boeing discuss a reimbursement package to recoup the airline for the financial damage the 737 Max grounding has caused, some of that money could go to Southwest employees.

"We need to know what those monetary and other reimbursements will look like, and we are looking at ways to share proceeds as appropriate with all of our Employees," Chief Executive Gary Kelly wrote in an internal memo Monday morning.

In July, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) said it had begun discussions with Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) about reimbursements. Southwest operated 34 Max planes at the time of the March grounding, and said the aircraft has had a financial impact of $225 million for the first half of 2019.

Boeing is anticipating having to pay up for damage the 737 Max has caused, as the Chicago-based company recorded a $4.9 billion charge in the second quarter for potential settlements.

