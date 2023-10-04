National retailer offering drive-up product returns in Denver

Customers can now skip the line or mailbox when making a product return.

MINNEAPOLIS — Target customers in Denver can now make product returns without leaving the car.

Target announced it launched "Drive Up" return service Monday at its stores across Denver.

Target said customers in the Denver area can start a return order online at Target.com or in the Target app.

Guests will then notify the store when they are on the way and when they arrive in a "Drive Up" spot. Customers will then be able to hand off the return item to a Target team member before getting a confirmation email.

Target said customers can return most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase for free, and up to a year for Target-owned brands.

Target said a successful pilot program this spring gave customers the ability to make a product return through its "Drive Up" service. The Minnesota retailer said it plans to have the service at all of its nearly 2,000 stores by June.

The retailer had previously rolled out the ability to pick up orders placed through their Target.com account without leaving their car.

Target added drive-up returns "are a no-stress option for guests with kids or pets in tow, those with disabilities — or anyone who wants or needs to stay in the comfort of their car and keep moving to their next destination."

“Our journey to expand our fulfillment options starts with making it easier for our guests to shop with us,” says Mark Schindele, Target’s executive vice president and chief stores officer. “That’s why we’re launching Drive Up Returns. Allowing our guests to process a return from the comfort of their car underscores our commitment to helping our guests shop — and return — however they choose.”

