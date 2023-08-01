Isn't it grande? Starbucks is coming to Target drive-up in Colorado

Denver is one of the first markets to receive the service before Target rolls it out nationwide.

DENVER — One of the biggest perks of making a Target run will soon be more convenient.

Target announced Wednesday its new Drive Up with Starbucks service is launching in Denver.

The service allows Target customers to add Starbucks menu items to a Drive Up order and have it delivered to their car at stores offering its Drive Up service.

Target said it is the first retailer to offer this service at scale to guests and is beginning its chainwide rollout this summer.

Denver is one of the first areas to offer the service. By October, all 1,700-plus stores that have Starbucks and offer Drive Up will have the Drive Up with Starbucks service.

"Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they’re short on time," said Mark Schindele, chief stores officer for Target.

"We’ve continued listening to our guests, who’ve told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run," Schindele said. "This one-of-a-kind service – available only at Target – is the latest example of how we’re innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests."

