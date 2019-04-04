COLORADO, USA — Target Corp. announced Thursday it will raise its minimum hourly wage to $13 in June.

The raise is another step in the Minneapolis-based retailer's goal to reach a minimum hourly wage of $15 an hour by the end of 2020. It last raised its wages to $12 an hour in March 2018.

Last year's pay hike contributed to Target fulfilling an ambitious goal over the 2018 holiday season to hire 120,000 seasonal team members.

"We were able to start them all at $12 an hour or more, and that helped us reach our seasonal hiring goal ahead of schedule, which gave our teams a lot of extra time to train and prepare for our busiest season of the year," said Melissa Kremer, Target's chief human resources officer, in a statement.

Target (NYSE: TGT) will still face wage competition from other retailers. Amazon Inc. bumped its minimum wage to $15 across the board for all employees last fall, and Costco raised its minimum wage to $14 an hour last June. Target's minimum wage is still higher than that of Walmart, which raised it to $11 an hour in January 2018.

