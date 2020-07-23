Target, Walmart, CVS team up to replace plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags are produced by the billions – an estimated 100 billion are made in the U.S. alone each year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. is teaming up with other retailing giants like Walmart Inc. and CVS Health Corp. on a mission to find a replacement for the ubiquitous – but widely criticized – single-use plastic shopping bag.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said Tuesday it's become a founding partner in the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, a venture launched by New York investment firm Closed Loop Partners.

"The new group has one goal, and it’s big: to identify, pilot and implement innovative alternative designs for the single-use retail bag," Target said on its company blog, A Bullseye View. "We’ll be looking for solutions that still deliver the convenience consumers love, but with much less impact on the environment."

Target and fellow founding partners Walmart and CVS, together with other retailers like Walgreens and Kroger will contribute $15 million toward the consortium's Beyond the Bag initiative. They're also seeking input from inventors on potential replacements for retail bags. You can find more information at the program's website.

