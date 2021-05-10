Tattered Cover to open first store outside of Denver area

Colorado’s largest locally-owned bookstore celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tattered Cover announced Monday it will open its first bookstore outside of the Denver metro area next year.

Colorado's largest locally-owned bookstore said it plans to open a 8,000-square-foot location in downtown Colorado Springs.

The space at 112 North Tejon Street is expected to open in 2022 with a selection of books from best-selling and independently published authors, a café and a kids zone, said Tattered Cover.

"We are pleased to welcome Tattered Cover to downtown Colorado Springs," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. "It’s an iconic brand in Colorado that will attract residents and visitors alike, who can also enjoy all the other amenities downtown has to offer."

"Colorado Springs has always been a vibrant community that's filled with book lovers," said Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman. "Since the closing of its beloved independent bookstore Chinook around 15 years ago, Tattered Cover has dreamed of laying roots here. The downtown area is undergoing a renaissance and we are thrilled to be a part of that next chapter."

Tattered Cover said the Colorado Springs bookstore will be located in a historic structure at the heart of downtown.

"We are setting up shop in a beautiful building that was erected in the 1880s and has been preserved over the years, but recently brought back to life," said Spearman. "This is exactly what we're trying to do for our brand, making it a perfect spot for our first location in Southern Colorado."

Tattered Cover currently has five locations in the Denver area, with bookstores located on Colfax Avenue, McGregor Square, Aspen Grove in Littleton, Union Station and Tattered Cover Kids at Aurora's Stanley Marketplace.

The company also has a seasonal pop-up shop at Park Meadows Mall, three satellite stores at Denver International Airport, and a new Westminster location opening in fall 2021.

