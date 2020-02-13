COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Broadmoor has been awarded the Five-Star Award by Forbes Travel Guide for the 60th-consecutive year.

The gold standard in the hospitality industry, the prestigious honor recognizes the world's finest properties and rewards gracious, intuitive service.

The Broadmoor, a destination resort located in southwest Colorado Springs, is officially the longest-running Forbes Five-Star property on Earth.

The Penrose Room restaurant, and The Spa at The Broadmoor, each received Forbes Five-Star awards for the 11th-straight year.

The Broadmoor is Colorado's only triple Forbes Five-Star award-winning property.

“To be recognized in this way for so many years strengthens our dedication to outstanding service and offering our guests the finest facilities, distinct adventures, and exceptional accommodations," said Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli. "The Penrose Room and The Spa at The Broadmoor are just two examples of the memorable experiences we strive to offer at our world-class destination."

Founded by Spencer Penrose in 1918, The Broadmoor offers "luxury accommodations and authentic western experiences and adventures."

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com/about/ratings.

